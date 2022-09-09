Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.40. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. The firm had revenue of $858.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $4,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $565,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

