Digix Gold Token Price Tops $14.26 on Top Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $14.26 or 0.00070558 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $778,763.04 and $49.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,206.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00069820 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005727 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00081745 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

