DigitalBridge Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 7,267.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,385 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Alexander’s by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period.
Alexander’s Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE ALX traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $228.10. 5,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.34.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
