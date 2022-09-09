DigitalBridge Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 215.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Amdocs makes up 1.6% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of DOX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. 1,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

