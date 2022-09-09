DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 1,890,070 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 305.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890,070 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 0.7% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,416,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,145 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,843,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,527,000 after buying an additional 1,565,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,839.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,511,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,433,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,632,000 after buying an additional 1,006,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,880,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,142,000 after buying an additional 860,175 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.56. 9,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.