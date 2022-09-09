DigitalBridge Group Inc. Purchases 177,344 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 176.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,344 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.80 and a beta of 0.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

