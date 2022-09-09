Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,804,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.08. 27,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day moving average is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

