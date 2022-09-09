DGPayment Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. DGPayment has a total market cap of $407,037.81 and $948,620.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DGPayment has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.43 or 0.99723420 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036299 BTC.

DGPayment Profile

DGP is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

