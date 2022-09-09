DFI.Money Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for $1,034.79 or 0.04877209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $39.94 million and $58.45 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004166 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,202.98 or 0.99934320 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036247 BTC.

About DFI.Money

YFII is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii.

DFI.Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.