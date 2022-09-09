Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €58.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($59.18) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

Deutsche Post stock opened at €35.37 ($36.09) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.46. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($42.16).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

