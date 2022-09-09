Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.08. Okta has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.