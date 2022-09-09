Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €190.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.78.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.