Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €190.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.
Hannover Rück Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.78.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
