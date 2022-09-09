DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003420 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $62,652.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.49 or 0.99972395 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00037895 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO (CRYPTO:DDX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.