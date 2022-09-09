Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:DK opened at $28.68 on Friday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Delek US by 50.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

