Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
Delek US Stock Performance
NYSE:DK opened at $28.68 on Friday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,030,000 after buying an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Delek US by 50.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after acquiring an additional 807,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
