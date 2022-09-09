Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $8.41 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

