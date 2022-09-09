Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $8.41 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
