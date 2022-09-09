Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter valued at $513,000.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIVG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

