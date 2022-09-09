Decentraland Price Tops $0.81 (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $162.68 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,950.95 or 0.99934260 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,544,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,855,089,792 coins. Decentraland’s official website is www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485191/decentraland-whitepaper.pdf. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

