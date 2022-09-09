Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48), Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $38.94. 164,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.