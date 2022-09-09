Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,134 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Datadog worth $335,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 122,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,409. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,055.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.