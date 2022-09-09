Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 175.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,643 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

