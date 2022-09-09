DAOventures Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $114.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $184,049.45 and approximately $114.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000999 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008613 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

