Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $65,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

DHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.34. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.