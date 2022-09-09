CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.0 %

CYBR opened at $145.36 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

