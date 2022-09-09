cVault.finance (CORE) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6,271.93 or 0.29706578 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $62.72 million and approximately $31,582.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,069.75 or 0.99795482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00038084 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.