CumRocket Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. CumRocket has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $24,004.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002084 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About CumRocket

CumRocket (CRYPTO:CUMMIES) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto. CumRocket’s official website is cumrocket.io.

Buying and Selling CumRocket

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

