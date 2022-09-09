Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,145.95

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded down 90.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Cryptobuyer has a total market cap of $1,145.95 and $8.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 90.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io/en.

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners.Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

