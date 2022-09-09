CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Hits $1.12

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $974,895.18 and approximately $769,673.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00005685 BTC on major exchanges.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 872,546 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

