Crowny Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $788,132.63 and $108,873.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00467066 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00792050 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015508 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020200 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Crowny
Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.
Buying and Selling Crowny
