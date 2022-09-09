CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,175,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.02. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Read More

