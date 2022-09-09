Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) shares were down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 21,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 768,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,822,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

