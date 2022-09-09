Credit Suisse Group Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $210.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.80.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CME Group stock opened at $201.98 on Tuesday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

