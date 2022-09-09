Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,721 shares during the quarter. Crane makes up 5.0% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Crane worth $46,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Crane by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.