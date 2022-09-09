Cowen Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $70.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PVH will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after buying an additional 926,680 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

