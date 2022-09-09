Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.06 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.95.

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.18. 92,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $260.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 368.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

