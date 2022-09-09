Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BASE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 11,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Couchbase

BASE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.