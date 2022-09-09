Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Hits $25.61 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and $1.94 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.14 or 0.99768157 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 200,570,558 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

