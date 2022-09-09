Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.98

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 134447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Corporación América Airports Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,685,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after buying an additional 66,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

