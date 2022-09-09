Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.57

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.57 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.12). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 195,298 shares trading hands.

Corero Network Security Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.46 million and a P/E ratio of 53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.56.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

