Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

CPRT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. 19,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,311. Copart has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Copart alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 199.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Copart

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.