Contrasting Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) and The Competition

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navitas Semiconductor
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
|Navitas Semiconductor Competitors
|1659
|7687
|16112
|577
|2.60
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navitas Semiconductor
|$23.74 million
|-$152.68 million
|-6.04
|Navitas Semiconductor Competitors
|$3.70 billion
|$765.37 million
|18.66
Navitas Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navitas Semiconductor
|-55.52%
|-58.81%
|-25.12%
|Navitas Semiconductor Competitors
|-59.26%
|-14.77%
|0.17%
Volatility and Risk
Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Navitas Semiconductor peers beat Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
