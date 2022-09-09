Contrasting Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) and The Competition

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors 1659 7687 16112 577 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 123.69%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 33.19%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million -$152.68 million -6.04 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 18.66

Navitas Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Navitas Semiconductor Competitors -59.26% -14.77% 0.17%

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 1.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor peers beat Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

