Contrasting Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 1.30 -$257.90 million ($1.22) -4.20 Sabre $1.69 billion 1.27 -$928.47 million ($1.82) -3.59

Analyst Recommendations

Cyxtera Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 189.15%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Sabre -25.73% N/A -11.11%

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Sabre on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

