ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFRX. SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Maxim Group lowered ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of ContraFect

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.09.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

