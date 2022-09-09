Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 59,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,548 shares.The stock last traded at $70.51 and had previously closed at $69.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading

