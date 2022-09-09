Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.09. 29,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,597. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.57.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

