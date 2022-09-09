Computacenter plc Announces Dividend of GBX 22.10 (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Computacenter Price Performance

Shares of LON CCC opened at GBX 2,202 ($26.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,481.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,580.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1,357.76. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,170 ($26.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,062 ($37.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($37.22) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) price target on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computacenter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,900 ($35.04).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.