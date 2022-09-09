Comparing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) & Its Competitors

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -13.01% 390.05% -8.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 82 640 2652 35 2.77

This is a summary of current ratings for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.73%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 49.11%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.47 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $18.70 billion $1.04 billion -8.37

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.