Comparing Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) & American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Biltrite shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Karat Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Karat Packaging and American Biltrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.70%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than American Biltrite.

This table compares Karat Packaging and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.41% 16.47% 9.98% American Biltrite -2.85% -18.93% -4.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and American Biltrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million 0.99 $20.78 million $1.13 16.07 American Biltrite $190.73 million 0.02 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than American Biltrite.

Risk and Volatility

Karat Packaging has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats American Biltrite on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

