Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $94.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

