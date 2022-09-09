Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $27,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,195,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,750,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,575,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,384,000 after buying an additional 1,356,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after buying an additional 753,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.01. 75,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,514. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

