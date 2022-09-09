CoinLoan (CLT) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One CoinLoan coin can now be bought for about $14.89 or 0.00073670 BTC on exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $29.03 million and $231,532.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan (CLT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

